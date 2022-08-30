At Least 100 Palestinian Children Participate on Marathon at Gaza Strip

At least 100 Gazan children participate in a marathon to focus on poverty. [Getty]

Gaza, MINA – At least 100 Palestinian children participated in a marathon on Sunday held in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip to focus on the poverty crisis in marginalized areas of the impoverished area.

As quoted from The New Arab on Tuesday, dubbed “Marathon of Hope,” the sporting event was organised by the European Union-funded Khan Younis Municipality.

The participants ran a distance of up to two kilometres, while they raised banners highlighting the recently implemented infrastructure projects in the region including water projects.

“This event, in which about 100 children participated, aims to send a message to the residents of marginalized areas that there is more hope for improving conditions,” Alaa al-Batta, the mayor of the municipality, told The New Arab.

“The EU supported us to implement and develop infrastructure projects in the region, including establishing water networks in marginalised areas of Khan Yunis governorate,” he said. “Such projects help the local residents in marginalised areas to restore their normal life after a long time of suffering.”

Ismail al-Ashqar, a 15-year-old participant, said that he joined the marathon to express his solidarity with the residents of the remote areas who cannot enjoy basic services provided by the municipalities in Gaza.

“Despite the hot weather, I insisted to come here and feel the emotions of the residents of this area and how they suffer to obtain their basic needs such as water and food,” the boy said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)