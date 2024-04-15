As Israel-Iran Escalation Increases, Jordan Reminds to Remain Focused on Gaza

Amman, MINA – Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi said on Sunday, the spark of Israeli-Iranian escalation which could lead to increased tensions in the region, should not shift focus to Gaza.

Al-Safadi said in a statement reported by the official Al-Mamlaka channel, “The challenge now is to prevent further escalation, and the burden is on Israel, because the trigger for the escalation was the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate.”

“Jordan has repeatedly warned that increasing pressure on Israel and changes in international public opinion regarding its aggression against Gaza will make Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look for solutions to divert attention from what is happening in Gaza,” said Al-Safadi, as quoted by Quds Press.

Al-Safadi said Jordan’s focus is to continue its efforts to clarify to the entire international community that the basis of tensions and the cause of tensions is Israel’s aggression against Gaza, in addition to all other actions that kill the chances of achieving peace.

He assessed, “the current focus of the international community is the Israel-Iran confrontation, and today Gaza is not mentioned in news bulletins on all international stations, even though the Gaza situation must be faced.”

Al-Safadi continued: “We have a new challenge before us, namely how to refocus attention on Gaza, refocus on the causes of the conflict, refocus on ending Israeli aggression.”

“Everyone wants to de-escalate, but everyone knows that the only way to de-escalate is to stop Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, and stop all its actions that are pushing the region towards the brink of regional war,” he continued. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)