As 78 Indonesian Citizens in Japanese Cruise Declared Negative of Covid-19

As many as 78 Indonesian citizens who crewed the Japanese cruise ship, Diamond Princess, were declared negative by the corona virus. (Kyodo News via AP)

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said as 78 Indonesian citizens who were crews on the Japanese cruise ship, Diamond Princess, are still aboard quarantined due to the coronavirus or Covid-19. However, they have so far been declared negative by the virus.

“It is confirmed that no Indonesian citizen has been infected. 78 Indonesian citizens are currently in good health,” said Director of Protection of Indonesian Citizens and Legal Entities of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha on Friday, as quoted from CNNIndonesia.

Judha said the government through the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo continued to coordinate with local institutions to find out the progress of quarantine handling on the cruise ship.

In addition to regularly sending logistical assistance in the form of instant food and vitamin C, Judha also said that the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo had formed a WhatsApp group with Indonesian citizens on cruise ships to facilitate communication.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also said to work closely with the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation to coordinate with the two companies that dispatched the Indonesian citizens to ensure their protection.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also contacted the families of Indonesian citizen crews to convey the latest developments,” said a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Japanese authorities say the number of Diamond Princess passengers infected with the coronavirus has increased to 218, including quarantine officers.

The number of victims increased after the Japanese Ministry of Health reported 44 new cases on Thursday.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said of the 44 victims, 43 were passengers, and one crew member.

The Diamond Princess Ship became the corona virus quarantine place after one of the passengers who disembarked in Hong Kong tested positive for corona in January.

The cruise ship was then quarantined in the middle of their journey off the coast of Yokohama since February 3, but now allowed to dock for the process of moving infected passengers to isolation.

Japanese authorities have observed about 300 people from a total of 3,711 passengers on the ship.

According to the protocol, the quarantine process is carried out for 14 days from February 5. According to information from the Japanese authorities, if there are no other developments, the observation period is scheduled to be completed on February 19, 2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)