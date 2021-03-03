As 500 Staf of Indonesian Ulema Council Receive Covid-19 Vaccination

Jakarta, MINA – The Central Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) on Wednesday (started to carry out the initial vaccination of 500 administrators who consist” of daily leaders of commissions, agencies and institutions.

They were divided into groups of 30 people.

Each of these groups also has a different schedule from morning to evening. Vaccinations will be carried out at the Central MUI parking lot.

Secretary General of the Central MUI, Buya Amirsyah Tambunan, said that vaccination is aimed at providing an example to the community, that the ulema in MUI also participate in implementing vaccines, as a form of hifdzun nafs.

“Today, MUI conducted its initial vaccination with 500 participants. The purpose of this vaccination, first, is an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19 so that it can break the chain of transmission of Covid-19. Second, this is also a good example (qudwah hasanah) for the general public, “said Amirsyah.

He hoped that after attending MUI there would be vaccinations for regional MUI administrators. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)