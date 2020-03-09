As 47 Palestinian Women Detained in Israeli Prisons, on International Women’s Day

Gaza, MINA – Human Rights groups, including Al Haq, say there are currently 47 Palestinian women detained in Israeli occupation prisons. Thus Palestine Post 24 reported, as quoted by MINA, Sunday, March 8.

The Israeli occupation has shown disrespect for international law and also the basic human rights of Palestinian women.

Al Haq said, Since 1967 the Israeli occupation has brutally arrested and detained more than 16,000 Palestinian women.

“Today, 47 women suffer unbearable living conditions in Israeli prisons,” said the human rights group, adding that these women were completely deprived of human rights, including the right to privacy and the right to education.

“Human rights violations by the Israeli occupation of Palestinian women are not limited to women living in occupied Palestinian territories, but also including Palestinian women in the occupied territories of Israel and the Diaspora.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).