As 40 Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – About 40,000 Palestinians performed pray Friday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported.

They managed to enter the Al-Aqsa compound after passing a stringent Israeli military inspection at the entrance gate.

Israeli Occupation Police had brutally attacked worshipers in Al-Aqsa, after storming the yard after dawn prayer but they left.

Arab media Quds Press cited the Endowments Department report as saying, “The occupation forces brutally attacked the worshipers, as soon as they finished the Fajr prayer and fired rubber bullets to disperse them.”

He added that the occupation forces wounded at least five worshipers with rubber bullets. Meanwhile, a number of young men were arrested after being beaten inside the mosque and at the gate.

The youths remained enthusiastic about entering Al-Aqsa on Friday morning, which they called the “dawn of dignity”, in response to the breach of Israeli occupation of the blessed mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)