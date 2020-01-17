Select Language

Latest
-346 min. agoImaam Yakhsyallah: Islam Builds Positive Attitude toward Disaster
-331 min. agoAs 40 Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
-127 min. agoIsrael Arrests Five Finnish Citizens who Breaks Through the Gaza fence
-106 min. agoPresident Jokowi Talks Preparations for FIFA U-20 World Cup
1 hours agoAt Least 33 Palestinian Minors Relocated to Damon Jail Suffer Maltreatment
Slideshow

As 40 Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

As 40 Thousands of Palestinians Pray Friday at Al-Aqsa Mosque (source: special

Jerusalem, MINA – About 40,000 Palestinians performed pray Friday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported.

They managed to enter the Al-Aqsa compound after passing a stringent Israeli military inspection at the entrance gate.

Israeli Occupation Police had brutally attacked worshipers in Al-Aqsa, after storming the yard after dawn prayer but they left.

Arab media Quds Press cited the Endowments Department report as saying, “The occupation forces brutally attacked the worshipers, as soon as they finished the Fajr prayer and fired rubber bullets to disperse them.”

He added that the occupation forces wounded at least five worshipers with rubber bullets. Meanwhile, a number of young men were arrested after being beaten inside the mosque and at the gate.

The youths remained enthusiastic about entering Al-Aqsa on Friday morning, which they called the “dawn of dignity”, in response to the breach of Israeli occupation of the blessed mosque. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news