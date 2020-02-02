As 304 People Dead in Corona Virus Case, 14 Thousand Infected

Wuhan, MINA – The Chinese National Health Commission noted that the death toll of corona virus outbreak reached 304 people until Sunday, February 2. So far, there have been no reports of deaths outside China.

The majority of those killed came from Wuhan, Hubei Province, which is the center of the corona virus spread. The death toll from the corona virus in Wuhan has increased by 45, a total of 294 from Hubei province.

As quoted by CNN, the number of corona virus spreads increased to 2,590 cases to 14,380.

Meanwhile, more than 140 cases have been confirmed outside of more than 20 countries outside China, including America, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Some cases even involved people who did not come from China, indicating there was an infection due to human contact.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially established an emergency status due to the corona virus outbreak at a meeting in Geneva on Thursday.

Some countries also urge their citizens not to travel to China and suspend transportation access to travel to the Bamboo Curtain country.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has sent two charter aircraft to repatriate its citizens back to Hubei.

The first aircraft contained 117 people from Hubei Province who were in Bangkok, Thailand and 100 others were in the city of Kinabalu, Malaysia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)