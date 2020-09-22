As 300 Palestinian Prisoners in Over Ready for Hunger Strike

Ramallah, MINA – The Center for the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners of Handalah on Monday explained that as 300 prisoners in Over Prison ready to go on a hunger strike.

Handalah said hunger strike plan begin on Thursday for the protest of ongoing Israeli prison service crimes committed against the prisoners, as well as neglected living facilities inside prisons. Palinfo reported on Tuesday.

Since the martyrdom of Palestinian prisoner Dawood Al-Khatib on 2 September, Palestinian prisoners have experienced various violence every day.

There are dozens of prisoners injured as a result of being beaten with beatings, dousing them with gas, attacks from police dogs, isolation and transfer.

One of them was the violence suffered by the prisoners of units 20 and 19, which became the scene of the most violent confrontation.

In response to the violence, Palestinian prisoners in Over have taken steps to protest. However, the prison guards are increasingly persecuting him. A total of 34 prisoners are transferred including the protest action committee in unit 20.

Prisoners in Over achieve 850 peoples, increasingly infected with the coronavirus, which has now reached 24 peoples.

Since the start of last year, Israeli warden forces have increase raids and violence.

Meanwhile, the Israel occupation forces arrested more than 5,000 children and thrown into prison in very difficult situations, far from clean and health, even overcrowded. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)