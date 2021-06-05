As 25,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – As 25,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite passing strict inspections from the Israeli occupation police, said the Department of Islamic Endowments in Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation police only allow entry to worshipers who hold Palestinian identity cards and strictly check the youths as well, Quds Press reported on Friday.

Khatib Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneina in his sermon emphasized, a group does not necessarily win even though there are more numbers, but victory can be achieved with confidence and adherence to the teachings of Islamic law.

Abu Sneineh said negotiations with the enemy and normalizing relations with him would not bring victory to the Palestinian cause.

Khatib conveyed the importance of Palestinian unity to fight for Palestinian independence and end the blockade of Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)