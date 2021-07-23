As 25,000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayers in the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid strict Israeli military measures at its doors.

The Islamic Endowment Department in occupied Jerusalem said that despite the military measures, about 25,000 worshipers who flocked since the morning hours from the 48 lands and the West Bank performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa, Wafa reported.

The Al-Aqsa compound houses both the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque and is considered the third holiest site in Islam.

Al-Aqsa is located in East Jerusalem, a part of the internationally recognized Palestinian territories that have been occupied by the Israeli military since 1967. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)