As 243 Indonesian Citizens Free from Covid-19 After 14 Days of Observation

Natuna, MINA – A total of 243 Indonesian citizens have undergone 14 days of observation in Natuna, Riau Islands. They are declared healthy and free of coronavirus or Covid-19.

“ALHAMDULILLAH ‘243 Indonesians who returned from Wuhan and were observed 14 days in Natuna were declared to be free from Corona,” said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Politics and Security Mahfud Md through his Twitter account on Saturday, February 15.

It is known, after undergoing 14 days of observation in Natuna, 238 Indonesians will be flown to Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta. In addition, there were five people from the Indonesian Embassy in China, so there were a total of 243 people who would be taken to Halim.

Previously, Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto said that Indonesian citizens who underwent observation in Natuna were in good health.

“We observed the two weeks, it is indeed proven, until this moment I speak, they all remain healthy. Why? Because of the prayers of all people of Indonesia,” Terawan said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)