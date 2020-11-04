As 224 Indonesian Pilgrims Began to Perform Umrah

Makkah, MINA – Pilgrims from Indonesia on Wednesday began to perform the Umrah service.

They are pilgrims who left on November 1 and have undergone a quarantine process in Makkah.

“Pilgrims from Indonesia who arrived on November 1 today will carry out the Umrah pilgrimage,” said Oman Fathurahman, Acting Director General of Hajj and Umrah in Jakarta on Wednesday in his statement.

According to Oman, they have carried out a three-day quarantine process as regulated by the Government of Saudi Arabia.

Oman said that there were 224 Indonesian pilgrims performing Umrah on Wednesday.

In addition, there are also 38 pilgrims from Pakistan.

The same thing was also conveyed by the Hajj Consul of the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah Endang Jumali.

According to him, this afternoon the Indonesian pilgrims would take the Umrah miqat from Tan’im.

They will be taken by 13 buses with a maximum capacity of 19 people per bus.

Previously, the Saudi Arabian government had allowed the departure of pilgrims from abroad since November 1. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)