As 20,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – A total of 20 thousand Muslims performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid restrictions and widespread deployment of Israeli occupation forces throughout the Old City and the gates to the mosque.

According to the Islamic Waqf Department, Friday worshipers were all committed to implement the Covid-19’s prevention protocol. Dunya al-Watan reported.

Imam Al-Aqsa, Shaykh Muhammad Salim stressed the need to safeguard the identity of Palestinian families and not imitate the infidels.

He also called for Palestinian unity and worked to get out of the economic crisis by strengthening solidarity.

Salim reminded pilgrims to continue to maintain health and adhere to prevention guidelines set by the authorities. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)