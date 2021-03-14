Select Language

Latest
9 hours agoPalestinian Condemns Opening of Czech Republic's Diplomatic Office in Jerusalem
10 hours agoSaudi Government Appoints Essam Bin Saad As New Minister of Hajj
11 hours agoKing Salman Ensures the Hajj 2021 No Restrictions Pilgrims
12 hours agoAWG Holds Virtual Forum Reminiscing 18 Years Rachel Corrie's Death
13 hours agoMosque in Ohio Reopens After 5 Months of Virtual Worship
none

As 193 Settlers Storm Courtyards of Al-Aqsa

Photo: Wafa

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, including the extremist “Glick”, under the strict protection of the Israeli occupation police.

The endowments for Jerusalem told Wafa that the 193 settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa during the morning and performed rituals and rites of Talmudic provocative, amid new calls for the intensification of incursions, celebrate ” the beginning of the Hebrew month of April”.

In the context, a number of Sumtwans performed Talmudic rituals in Al-Ghazali Square at the Lions Gate, one of the entrances to Al-Aqsa Square. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news