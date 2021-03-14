As 193 Settlers Storm Courtyards of Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday, including the extremist “Glick”, under the strict protection of the Israeli occupation police.

The endowments for Jerusalem told Wafa that the 193 settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa during the morning and performed rituals and rites of Talmudic provocative, amid new calls for the intensification of incursions, celebrate ” the beginning of the Hebrew month of April”.

In the context, a number of Sumtwans performed Talmudic rituals in Al-Ghazali Square at the Lions Gate, one of the entrances to Al-Aqsa Square. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)