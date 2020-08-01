As 16 Indonesian Expatriates Registered as Pilgrims This Year

Jakarta, MINA – Consul Hajj at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) Jeddah Endang Jumali via text message on Saturday afternoon, said the 1441H pilgrimage process went smoothly. Currently, there were 16 expatriate Indonesians registered in the hajj this year.

They are living in Arabia and working in a number of cities, including: Riyadh, Medina, Yanbu, Makkah, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar.

“Thank God, all are in good health. We will monitor it through communication via Whatsapp group (WAG) with the congregation of expatriate Indonesian citizens living in Saudi Arabia,” Endang said.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the implementation of the Hajj in Saudi Arabia this year is limited to around 1,000 worshipers.

A number of pilgrimage series are also carried out by applying strict health protocols to prevent coronavirus outbreaks. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA