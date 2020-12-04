As 15,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Despite being blocked at several points of the city and gates, around 15,000 worshipers were able to perform Friday prayers at the Jerusalem Aqsa Mosque Complex.

By continuing to carry out the guidelines for preventing the Covid-19 virus and amidst the suppression of Israeli forces, congregations have been present at Al-Aqsa since this morning. Al-Hayat al-Jadidah reported it.

Many of those from Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian interior are not allowed to enter the city of Jerusalem from the West Bank.

It appears that the volunteers and guards of Al-Aqsa (murabitun) are scattered at several points to remind the congregation’s awareness of the commitment to maintain physical distance when they enter the mosque complex.

The Mufti of Jerusalem and Khatib Al-Aqsa, Shaykh Muhammad Hussein emphasized the importance of continuing to visit Al-Aqsa to guard against escalating attacks by the occupying authorities, destruction of property and sanctity, as well as efforts to change geographical features, history and civilization in the Holy Land.

He also emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Mosque area is a place of worship for Muslims, not Jewish rituals.

“The blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque will remain a holy place for us Muslims, and we must defend our beliefs,” he said.

He added that the efforts to attack the Al-Aqsa Mosque have been going on since 1967 until today. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)