As 120 Franch Parliamentarians Urge Preaident Macron to Recognize Palestinian State

Paris, MINA – Around 120 French Parliamentarians have signed a petition letter urging their President Emmanuel Macron to recognize the Palestinian State in response to Israel’s plans to annex most of the occupied West Bank.

Quoting WAFA on Wednesday, in their letter, the French lawmakers urged President Macron to move forward to reach a two-state solution as the only solution that gave hope of a real and not isolated Palestinian state of peace.

The signatories called for the need to impose international sanctions on Israel if the country implemented its annexation plan, denouncing the plan as a blatant violation of international law and a real danger to regional peace and security.

The letter called for collective European recognition of the Palestinian State, adding that if collective European recognition was not possible, France must unilaterally recognize the Palestinian State.

They reaffirmed their firm position that Israeli illegal settlements violated the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and international law.

The Parliamentarians noted that Israeli authorities sought to exploit the conditions of the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic to carry out the annexation plan, instead of cooperating with the surrounding environment in dealing with the pandemic. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)