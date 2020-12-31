As 1.8 Million Sinovac Vaccines Arrives in Indonesia

Tangerang, Banten, MINA – As 1.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the Chinese company Sinovac arrived in Indonesia, to be precise at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang on Thursday afternoon.

“This is the delivery of the second batch after the delivery of the first batch of 1.2 million doses on December 6, 2020,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in an online press statement.

Retno explained that the vaccine will then be sent to Bio Farma Bandung for storage in accordance with the protocols for safe storage of vaccines according to the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the near future, said the Foreign Minister, it is expected that 15 million doses of the bulk vaccine from Sinovac which will be manufactured by Bio Farma will also arrive in Indonesia.

“From the very beginning we have also continued to establish communication to secure supplies from various other sources,” said Retno.

Previously, Indonesia had also signed a supply commitment from Novavax, from the United States for 50 million doses and Astra Zeneca from the UK for 50 million.

“In parallel, ongoing talks are currently being held with Pfizer from the United States and Germany,” said Retno. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)