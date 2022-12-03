Around 60,000 Worshipers Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Around 60,000 Palestinian Muslim worshipers attended Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Tens of thousands of worshipers managed to enter the Al-Aqsa compound despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities at the mosque’s gates and entrances to the occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, Jaridah Al-Ghad reported.

Local media reported that occupation forces were also deployed in the streets of the city and around Al-Aqsa Mosque, stopping worshipers, checking their identity cards, and preventing dozens of youths from entering Al-Aqsa.

The congregation remained enthusiastic about attending Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa even though they had to go through barricades from the occupation forces, to support the holy sites and the affirmation of Muslim ownership of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Most of the worshipers have flocked to enter the gates of Al-Aqsa since before Fajr in response to Jerusalem’s calls for mobilization and widespread participation in the Fajr and Friday prayers therein,

Jerusalem activists are calling on local and surrounding Muslim residents to intensively travel to Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially on Fridays, to defend it in the face of the Jewish occupation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)