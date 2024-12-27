Around 40,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers observed the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite the Israeli security measures that restricted their access to their holy site, Palinfo reported.

According to Jerusalemite sources, around 40,000 Muslim worshipers from Jerusalem and 1948-occupied Palestine were able to attend the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque after they crossed Israeli security checkpoints outside the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates, where they underwent ID check and physical search.

The Israeli police forces provocatively stormed the Dome of the Rock courtyard in Aqsa Mosque coinciding with the Friday sermon.

The Israeli forces also assaulted several young men at Bab al-Asbat and obstructed their access to the Mosque.

Meanwhile, a number of Jerusalemite men and women, who were barred from entering the Mosque, had to perform the Friday prayer in nearby streets.

The preacher of Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Sarand, stressed that the Aqsa Mosque is a symbol of Palestinian steadfastness, calling for its protection. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)