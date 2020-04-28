Arabia Limited Curfew, Except Mecca

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia on Sunday limited 24-hour curfews in some places to combat the coronavirus pandemic, except at hotspots, including the holy city of Makkah.

The curfew is relaxed between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Malls and retailers are allowed to reopen businesses in all kingdoms until May 13, thus quoted from Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday, April 28.

However, lockdown at all times has been maintained in several areas, including Makkah, which has reported the highest number of infections in the kingdom in recent days despite being closed.

Many countries in the Middle East and North Africa have announced easing of similar locking restrictions when Muslims enter the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia, which has reported the highest number of infections in the Arab world, is working hard to limit the spread of the disease at home. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)