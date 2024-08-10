Arab Countries Condemns Israel’s killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School

Gaza, MINA – Several Arab countries today on Sunday condemned the deadly Israeli massacre early this morning targeting the At-Tabe’een School in Gaza City, which led to the killing of 100 civilians, Wafa reports.

The school, which was housing displaced families, was hit by Israeli warplanes while residents were performing the dawn prayers.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed in a statement the need to stop the mass massacres committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe due to the continued violations of international law and international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation, The Ministry further denounced the international community’s failure to hold Israel accountable for committing such violations.

Qatar condemned the Israeli’s deliberate attack on the school sheltering displaced persons east of Gaza City, describing it as a horrific massacre, a brutal crime against unarmed civilians and a blatant violation of the basic principles of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 2601.

Qatar also renewed in a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry the demand for an urgent international investigation that includes sending independent UN investigators to investigate the facts regarding the continued targeting of schools and shelters for displaced persons by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said this attack was a clear evidence of the Israeli government’s disregard for the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.

The Arab Parliament also strongly condemned the Israeli’s massacres against the school, describing it as a terrorist and inhumane act. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)