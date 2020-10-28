Aqsa Working Group Supports Hunger Strike for the Release of Palestinian Prisoners

Jakarta, MINA – The Al-Aqsa Working Group (AWG) stated that they participated in the global action to support the hunger strike by Maher Al-Akhras to protest the detention of himself and many other Palestinians who are detained into prison by the Israeli Zionist Regime.

The chairman of the AWG, Agus Sudarmaji, said that until the end of October 2020 there are more than 4,700 Palestinian prisoners sent to Israeli prisons without judicial proceedings without even clear reasons.

Their condition is very poor because of treatening inhumanely in prison. A number of them also died due to untreated illness or as a result of violence from the Israeli prison administration authorities.

Agus reminded the international community that seemed less concerned about the fate of Palestinian prisoners.

He stated that so far there has not been any significant international effort to stop gross violations of human rights (HAM) in all Israeli prisons.

“We call on the international community to act immediately to restore the rights of Palestinians and force Israel to release all innocent Palestinian prisoners,” he said.

The humanitarian institution which is also concerned with issues of the Islamic world appealed to Muslims worldwide to care about the fate of the Palestinian people and take significant action to stop the tyranny of the Zionist regime of Israel. This concern for fellow Muslims is not only motivated by humanity but also as a form of responsibility before Allah.

The concern of the Islamic world for the fate of Palestine should be manifested in concrete action against more strategic issues, one of which is rejecting the normalization of relations between several Arab countries and Israel.

AWG also touched on the normalization of relations between several Arab countries and Israel, which is actually a betrayal of the struggle for independence for the Palestinians and the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Thd normalization is the result of a weak mentality and excessive love for the world (hubbud dunya) and the fear of some Arab leaders of the Zionist regime of Israel and the United States. For whatever reason this normalization must be rejected until Israel truly complies with international law and guarantees the upholding of justice in Palestine.

AWG supports the Government of the Republic of Indonesia to continue significant efforts in realizing Pelestina’s independence as a form of implementation of the constitution, namely realizing world peace and eliminating colonialism from the face of the earth because it is not in accordance with humanity and justice.

“Finally, we invite all Muslims around the world to carry out real efforts to support Palestinian independence and the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This real effort can be realized if Muslims return consequently to the guidance of the Quran and Sunnah by implementing the syariat in congregation under a Muslim Imam. This is the key to the victory of Muslims that has been realized by Umar bin Al-Khatthab and Saladin Al-Ayyubi so that they can liberate Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to realize mercy for the universe (rahmatan lil ‘alamin), “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)