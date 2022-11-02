Aqsa Working Group Holds Palestine Solidarity Month in November 2022

Cibubur, MINA – A humanitarian organization that focuses on the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) officially opened the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) in 2022 with the theme “Move in Community to Free Al-Aqsa and Palestine”.

The opening ceremony was held at the Munif Chatib Insan Mandiri Cibubur Hall, Bekasi Regency, on Tuesday night.

Present at the event, Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansu, Chairman of the MUI for Foreign Relations Prof. Sudarnoto, Head of Silaturahim Radio Ichsan Thalib, Trustee of the Jatikarya Silaturahim Foundation (YPSJ) Faried Thalib, Chairman of the MER-C Presidium dr. Sarbini, and Advisor to the Shuffah Hizbullah Al-Fatah Foundation KH. Abul Hidayat.

The Head of the 2022 BSP Committee Ganjar Darussalam said last November AWG held Palestine Solidarity Week, now it is being upgraded to Palestine Solidarity Month, which God willing will be held every year.

“Various BSP activities in November 2022, consisting of Competitions, National Workshops, National Futsal Competition, Photo Exhibition of the Al-Aqsa-Palestinian Struggle, Millennial Peacemaker Talkshow, Al-Quds Ambassadors Gathering Forum, Al-Aqsa Love Gowes, and Mountain Climbing ( flag raising),” he said.

Imam Yakhsyallah said, let’s create togetherness between us. The Prophet said in a hadith that how high the value of togetherness is.

Meanwhile, Faried Talib said, God willing, through this struggle, Palestine will be free.

“I am grateful to knit friendship with Ma’had Al Fatah together to build, broadcast, both through radio and any media so that it is proven by the existence of the next generation, there is AWG and others,” he said.

“We know that what Al Fatah has instilled is that sooner or later the maximum or whatever the circumstances, we must free Al Aqsa, and this is proof that we are still walking, hopefully this step will be blessed by Allah SWT,” he added.

Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) is an annual agenda held by the Aqsa Humanitarian Working Group (AWG) in order to raise awareness and actively help the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The founders of this institution were all components of the ummah who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara Jakarta on 20 Sya’ban 1429 H/21 August 2008 M.

AWG’s mission is to carry out various activities to raise awareness among Muslims about the obligation to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque as a demand for Islamic Aqeedah and to unite the steps of Muslims to gather all power and efforts to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)