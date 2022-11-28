Aqsa Working Group Holds Millennial Peacemaker Forum Talkshow

Millennial Peacemaker Talkshow held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in the IIB Darmajaya Lampung Rectorate Hall, Sunday, (27/11). Photo: (Habib/MINA).

Bandar Lampung, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held a talk show ‘Millennial Peacemaker Forum’ on Sunday in the Hall of the Rectorate of the Informatics and Business Institute (IIB), Darmajaya, Bandar Lampung.

The talkshow with the theme “Building Millennial Generation Solidarity for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine” is part of a series of events for the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) held by AWG on 1-29 November 2022.

This event was held in a hybrid manner (offline and online) attended by 200 participants from various backgrounds, both leaders, young scholars, students and students.

AWG Presidium Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi said the theme of the talkshow was taken as a goal to raise the spirits of young people in the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

“Because many of our people do not understand, we must continue to raise sources of information about Palestine, both among children, youth, and parents,” he said.

Then, Governor of Lampung Arinal Djunaidi in his remarks which was read by the Expert Staff for Social Affairs and HR for Lampung Province, Intizam invited the millennial generation to be able to preach about Al-Aqsa and Palestine through social media.

“Do something small for Palestine every day. Share anything about Palestine like on the social media that you have and make social media a ware for good,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rector IIB Darmajaya Firmansyah Y.A was grateful for being given the opportunity to host the talk show.

He also invited youth in Lampung to take part in the international arena as did Lampung’s son who became the AWG Presidium, Nur Ikhwan Abadi who helped build the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza Palestine.

“Don’t play in your own village, but travel to the country of people like Ir. Nur Ikhwan,” he said.

As resource persons at the talkshow, they included AWG coaches, KH. Yakhsyallah Mansur, MA., AWG Presidium, Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi, Gaza Palestine Humanitarian Volunteer, Bilal Anbar, Palestinian Muslim Journalist in Turkey, Yasmin MH Anbar, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Division of PP Indonesian Cyber ​​Media Network (JMSI), Rifa Berliana Arifin, Lc., M.H., Muhammadiyah Activist, Hasbullah, M .Pd.I., President of OIC Youth Indonesia, Astrid Nadya Rizqita, and MUI Lampung Da’wah Commission, Dr. H. Suratno, S.Pd.I., M.H.

The talkshow was moderated by Yusron Darojat, S.Pd., M.Sc., who is an Al-Fatah Lampung alumnus and also a Masters graduate at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).