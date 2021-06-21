Aqsa Working Group Calls on Muslims to Unite to Free Palestine

Bogor, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) said that the apartheid zionists had just got a new leader, a figure who was known to be controversial. A racist, radical Jewish extremist from the Yamina Party, namely Naftali Bennett who replaced Netanyahu after 12 years in power.

Chairman of the AWG Presidium, Anshorullah said Bennet’s supporters insulted Islam and made racist calls and threatened the Palestinian people. This provocative action was protected by the apartheid Israeli police and army and even facilitated.

“Therefore, it is called upon Muslims to unite, move together to liberate Palestine and Al Aqsa. Because only through unity can injustice be defeated, with the permission of Allah Ta’ala,” Anshorullah said.

He conveyed that the AWG calls on Muslims and all elements of society who uphold humanity and anti-imperialist to continue to strengthen prayers, support and assistance for the independence of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque. Especially for Gazans who are currently actively rebuilding infrastructure that was destroyed after being bombarded by Israel.

AWG calls on the Palestinian people to remain steadfast, patient and optimistic to continue to inflame the resistance. Believe that the Indonesian people and the world community who are anti-tyranny and imperialism will continue to support and help.

“Allah Ta’ala will always be with those who are anti-tyranny. Indeed, Allah’s help is very close (Surah Al Baqarah: 214). In fact, the brutality of the Zionist Israel which is getting crazier shows that their destruction is getting closer,” said Anshorullah.

AWG also highly appreciates the Indonesian government and people who are very strong in helping the independence of Palestine and the liberation of Al Aqsa from the hands of the intolerant sectarian entity Zionist apartheid.

AWG calls on all elements of society who care about human values ​​to fulfill their social media timeline with the call “Free Al Aqsa, Defend Palestine, Allahu Akbar, #AlAqsaHaqquna, #FreePalestine, #IsraelApartheid. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)