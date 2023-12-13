Approaching New Year, Basic Food Prices Rise

Boyolali, MINA – Prices of basic necessities or what can be abbreviated as Sembako in a number of traditional markets in Boyolali, Central Java are starting to creep up ahead of the Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 celebrations.

Based on monitoring at the Boyolali City market, a number of basic commodities that are creeping up include eggs, rice, tomatoes, cabbage, onions and garlic, and chilies.

Sartono, one of the traders, said that all prices are currently high, especially chilies which are still hovering at IDR 90,000 per kilogram.

“All types of chilies are expensive, such as curly chilies. I currently sell them for IDR 75,000 per kilo, while the binocular type chilies are sold for IDR 70,000 per kilo,” said Sartono when he met him at his stall on Wednesday.

He explained that not only chilies are expensive, but also several types of vegetables have also seen their prices increase by between IDR 2,000 and IDR 3,000.

“Carrots rose from IDR 6,000 to IDR 9,500 per kilo, cabbage from IDR 8,000 rose to IDR 10,000 per kilo, shallots and garlic also rose from IDR 33,000 to IDR 36,000 per kilo,” he said.

Another trader, Atin, said the same thing, that the price of chilies had long been expensive, even though it had fallen only briefly and slightly. (T/RE1/P2)

