Starting New Year, Palestinian Fighters Launch Rockets against Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, MINA – Starting the new year on January 1 2024, Palestinian fighters gave gifts to Israeli Zionists in the form of rocket attacks on the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv.

Al-Jazeera reported that some of the rockets were repelled by Israel’s iron dome, but others managed to reach the city and damaged a number of buildings.

Warning sirens warning of a passing rocket attack reportedly continued to sound over the city of Tel Aviv, Gush Dan, and several occupied territories near Gaza.

Apart from that, a rocket fragment was also found around the Kaplan Hospital, Rehovot. However, there were no casualties from the fall of the rocket.

Meanwhile, Israel’s indiscriminate aggression carried out in the Gaza Strip, Palestine for three continuous months has recently been recorded as having destroyed around 70 percent of the houses in the besieged area.

According to a Wall Street Journal report as of Friday around 300,000 of the 439,000 homes in Gaza have been destroyed by Israeli attacks based on data obtained through analysis of satellite imagery. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)