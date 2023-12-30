Solidarity with Gaza, Pakistan and UAE’s Sharjah Bans New Year Celebrations

Select Language

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan followed the steps of the City of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by banning fireworks and New Year celebrations as a form of solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are currently facing a crisis due to the military attacks of the Israeli occupation.

“Due to the situation in Gaza, the government has completely banned all types of events related to New Year celebrations,” said Pakistani Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

Sharjah Police warned that legal action would be taken against those who violate the ban on New Year’s fireworks displays.

“The ban is a sincere expression of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation with our brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip,” Sharjah Police wrote on Facebook.

Since October 7 2023, the Israeli occupation has continued to carry out attacks non-stop air, sea and land in the Gaza Strip which caused dozens of Palestinian civilians to lose their lives.

At least 21,320 Palestinian civilians were martyred and 55,601 were injured in Israel’s indiscriminate attacks, according to data from local health authorities.

Israel’s onslaught also caused devastation in the Gaza Strip with 60 percent of buildings damaged and nearly two million civilians displaced amid a crisis of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

