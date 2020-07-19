UNRWA: New School Year in Gaza to Begin on August 8

Gaza, MINA – The Head of the Education Program for the United Nations Relief and Employment Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, Farid Abu Azra, confirmed the new school year will begin on the 8th of next month (August).

“Working hours will be used for teaching and administration institutions on the 5th of August, before students begin learning with them on the 8th of the same month,” said Abu Athara as quoted from Shehab News Agency on Monday July 20.

He pointed out, there were proposals to be studied by adopting three study periods in terms of the development of health conditions in the Gaza Strip, noting that given the current stable health situation, the study would still proceed according to the applicable plan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).