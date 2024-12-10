Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoAnsarallah Confirms Drone Strike on Sensitive Target in Tel Aviv
-196 min. agoOver 20 Palestinian Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes on Northern Gaza 
4 hours agoDeath Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Surges 44,758
5 hours agoIsraeli Attacks on Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital Unacceptable: WHO
11 hours agoIsraeli New Airstrikes on Central, Southern Gaza Strip Kill Civilians
Middle East

Ansarallah Confirms Drone Strike on Sensitive Target in Tel Aviv

Yaman Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree (photo: screenshot)

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed that their support for the Palestinian people will not stop until the Israeli aggression stops, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, confirmed on Monday that they had carried out a drone strike on a “sensitive target” in the Yavne region, south of Tel Aviv.

“The drone successfully hit its target,” spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video message.

In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that they “carried out a qualitative military operation targeting a sensitive target of the Israeli enemy in the Yavne region in Ashdod, south of the Yaffa region (Tel Aviv)”.

The statement said that “the drone successfully hit its target”.

The movement reiterated in a statement that it would “confront any Israeli aggression against our country with more qualitative military operations and that its support operations for the Palestinian people will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news