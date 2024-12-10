Ansarallah Confirms Drone Strike on Sensitive Target in Tel Aviv

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces have vowed that their support for the Palestinian people will not stop until the Israeli aggression stops, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, confirmed on Monday that they had carried out a drone strike on a “sensitive target” in the Yavne region, south of Tel Aviv.

“The drone successfully hit its target,” spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video message.

In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that they “carried out a qualitative military operation targeting a sensitive target of the Israeli enemy in the Yavne region in Ashdod, south of the Yaffa region (Tel Aviv)”.

The statement said that “the drone successfully hit its target”.

The movement reiterated in a statement that it would “confront any Israeli aggression against our country with more qualitative military operations and that its support operations for the Palestinian people will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)