Ansarallah Announces New Operation in Red Sea

Sana’a, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Tuesday that its naval units launched a coordinated missile attack on the Anadolu S cargo in the Red Sea, achieving a direct hit, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to a statement released by the group, the ship ignored warnings from Yemeni naval forces and violated a restriction on accessing ports linked to occupied Palestine, prompting the operation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated its commitment to enforcing a naval blockade against the Israeli occupation, stating that it will target any vessels associated with or bound for occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement emphasized that strikes on Israeli assets, including missile and drone operations, would persist until the aggression against Gaza ceases, the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and hostilities in Lebanon end.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, Ansarallah’s military spokesperson, confirmed on Sunday the success of a precise military operation targeting strategic and military sites in Tel Aviv and Ashkelon (Askalan) within southern Israel.

Conducted as part of the fifth phase of their escalation, the operation utilized drones and achieved its objectives, according to Saree.

The spokesperson stressed that these operations are in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance and will continue until the Israeli occupation ends its actions in Gaza and Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)