Angelina Jolie Urges the World to Help Pakistan Flood Victims

Islamabad, MINA – Angelina Jolie, special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) urged the international community to help Pakistan more as millions of people are in trouble in flood-hit areas.

During her visit to the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC), Jolie said she had never seen a disaster like this before.

“Many times, I have come here because of the generosity that the Pakistani people have shown to the Afghan people over the years as a host country,” said Jolie as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Friday.

“Now this time we see countries that cause less environmental damage bearing the brunt of disaster and pain and death,” Jolie said while speaking at the NFRCC.

She arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to help flood-affected people and visited various areas to meet affected families.

Hollywood’s top actress warned, this disaster is a real warning to the world and climate change is coming.

“Now we are in a situation like this, where the need is great,” Jolie said, adding she saw people in the affected areas need urgent help.

The death toll has risen to 1,576 from floods in Pakistan since mid-June, according to the latest data from the country’s National Disaster Management Authority. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)