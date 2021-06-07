Al-Qassam Opens Recruitment of Fighters in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Izzuddin Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the opening of registration for recruits to join its fighters in the Gaza Strip starting on Friday.

MINA contributors in Gaza Palestine reported on Saturday, Al-Qassam published announcements in several areas in the Gaza Strip, mostly in the northern Gaza Strip, by setting out a series of conditions.

The most notable requirement is that people wishing to join Al-Qassam must be 18 to 25 years old, and must pass military courses before being approved.

“To join the Al-Qassam Brigade Fighters is not as easy as we imagine,” said MINA contributor in Gaza.

Hamas is very strict in selecting and applying the terms and criteria that must be met at the time of initial registration including:

1. Get permission from parents for Shahid.

2. Obtaining permission from the head of the mosque at his place of residence with the approval of the individual that you not leaving the morning prayer in congregation for three months.

3. Do not commit immorality or smoke cigarettes.

4. Must study the interpretation of the Qur’an.

5. It is mandatory to read the Qur’an one juz a day and must memorize 30 juz of the Qur’an or at least 15 juz.

6. Must memorize 40 hadiths of Arba’in (Imam Nawawi).

7. Fasting sunnah and Qiyamul Lail/tahajjud.

8. Stage of high intelligence.

9. Often present at the majlis of the religious study.

10. Practice daily remembrance.

The members of this brigade are the elect. Most members of this brigade are hafidz (memorizers of the Qur’an) and educated people recruited from the youth mosques scattered in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

For the Al-Qassam Brigades, the youths of the mosque who are diligent in performing the morning prayers in congregation, far from despicable acts, and ready to become martyrs, are the most powerful ammunition against the Zionist occupation.

Social media activists shared a video clip showing a masked soldier from the Al-Qassam Brigades at a mosque in the northern Gaza Strip, announcing that Al-Qassam has opened registration for recruitment for youths between 17 and 25 years.

In Khan Yunis, Al-Qassam announced the opening of recruitment for those wishing to join the Palestine Liberation Resistance Army.

Palestinian resistance factions used to open the door to recruiting and organizing military camps and courses to spread a culture of resistance among the younger generation.

Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, and now they are the biggest force in the Gaza Strip since then. (T/R6/RE1)

