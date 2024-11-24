Al-Qassam Fighters Announce Killing of Ten Israeli Soldiers in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Sunday the killing of ten Israeli soldiers “at point-blank range” on University Street in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city, Palestine Chronicle reported.

“Al-Qassam fighters clashed against a zionist infantry force of 10 soldiers at point-blank range, inflicting deaths and injuries among them, on University Street in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of Rafah city,” said Al-Qassam in video statement.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a military vehicle with an Al-Yassin 105 shell north of Awad Tower in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip” it added.

Meanwhile in Lebanon, Hezbollah has managed to destroy 11 Israeli Merkava tanks, six at all axes of fighting and five in the town of Bayada alone.

All of this happened within the context of the largest Hezbollah rocket attack on Israeli targets throughout the country, reaching military bases as far as central Israel.

It is estimated that Hezbollah has fired 340 missiles towards Israel in one day, though sirens continue to sound throughout the country at the writing of this report. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)