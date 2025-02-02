SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al-Qassam Displays Israeli Military Symbols Seized during Israeli Captives Release

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Some Israeli military symbols seized by Palestinian resistance fighters and locally made sniper rifles were displayed on Saturday at an event in Gaza marking the release of the fourth wave of Israeli hostages under a ceasefire and exchange deal, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Ghoul rifle, developed by the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, and named after Adnan al-Ghoul, a prominent leader of the Palestinian group who was killed in 2004, first gained recognition during Israel’s 2014 military offensive in Gaza, where it was used in a sniper operation against Israeli soldiers.

The rifle’s display comes more than a year after the Israeli military claimed to have dismantled the Al-Qassam Brigade’s main units, including its production capabilities.

Several Israeli military emblems were also on display, seized by Palestinian militants during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 offensive, including Unit 8200, known for its expertise in intelligence gathering and code-breaking. Also on display was a large banner that read, “Zionism will not prevail.”

Also Read: Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

Other symbols included the Eagle Unit (414), a special operations unit of Israel’s Southern Command, and the Gaza Division’s Katif Brigade (6643), which is responsible for operations in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, Hamas displayed the emblems of the Fox Brigade (143), tasked with securing Israel’s border with Gaza, and the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade (7643), along with the logos of Israel’s Shin Bet security service and Unit 9900, which specializes in gathering visual intelligence.

In the fourth wave, Hamas released three Israeli prisoners, including one US citizen, to the International Committee of the Red Cross. In return, Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners, including 18 serving life sentences. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Rafah Border Crossing Reopens, Patients from Gaza Can Receive Treatment

TagAl-Qassam Brigades Israeli Captives

