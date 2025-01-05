Al-Qassam Brigades Publish Message from Israeli Captive

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released on Saturday evening a new message from an Israeli prisoner held in Gaza, Palinfo reported.

In a video clip, Liri Elbag (19 years old) addresses the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu: “I ask you, the Israeli government. I really want to ask you. Do you want to kill us?”

She said, “My whole life was still ahead of me, but it has stopped. At the beginning of a new year, while the whole world is celebrating, we are starting a dark year, a year of silence.” She stressed that prisoners held by the resistance are not a priority for the Netanyahu government or the occupation army, “even the world has begun to forget us and does not care about our suffering.”

She noted that one of her colleagues was seriously injured by the ongoing military operation in Gaza and said, “We are in a terrible nightmare, and our survival is linked to the withdrawal of the occupation forces.”

Elbag addressed the Minister of War, “You know my father, look him in the eye and tell him that he and my mother will not hug their daughter, look him in the eye and say that; you will not have the courage to do it.”

She added, “I have seen my death with my own eyes, and what happened to my friend made me realize that our lives are not important to you. I understand that we are a game for you, I only understand that you are playing with our destiny, and you will certainly not be able to get us out of here alive through a military operation; it does not work, you know. It is crazy to think that this method will bear fruit.”

She continued, “This is a crazy pursuit; what we are experiencing through your actions is not normal. We are under crazy bombardment every day; do you know what life is like in the places you bomb without shelter?” she added, “If something happens to me, remember me, remember my name, and remember this video, and let it be written on my grave that what happened was because of the government and the army; they are guilty and accused of killing us, and my blood is on their hands.” (T/RE1/P2)

