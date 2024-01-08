Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy Vehicles Carrying Israeli Troops

Gaza, MINA – Izzuddin Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, continues to target Israeli occupation vehicles and carry out ambushes in ground attack areas in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced as quoted from the Palestine Information Center (PIC) on Sunday evening that fighters were targeting occupation forces in Bureij, northern Gaza Strip.

“After they returned from the battle line east of Bureij, our mujahideen confirmed that a number of occupation soldiers were killed and injured after targeting two Zionist Merkva tanks and a military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 bullets, as well as blowing up two tunnels of the occupation army and successfully killing 7 soldiers in minefield,” said the Al-Qassam military report.

In addition, Al-Qassam Brigades also announced the destruction of enemy concentrations that penetrated the Al-Mahatta area in the town of Khan Yunis with mortars.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also destroyed all Zionist troop transport vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 bullets, and destroyed the occupation forces that penetrated the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, with heavy caliber mortars. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)