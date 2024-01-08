Select Language

Latest
-106 min. agoFour more Israel Soldiers Killed by Palestinian Fighters in Gaza
-62 min. ago9,000 Israeli Soldiers Receive Psychological Treatment Since the Beginning of War on Gaza
33 min. agoPro-Palestine Protesters Shut Down Key Bridges in New York City
52 min. agoCalls for Gaza Ceasefire Interrupt Speech by US President Biden
14 hours agoLebanon Ready to Fully Implement UN Resolution 1701
Slideshow

Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy Vehicles Carrying Israeli Troops

Gaza, MINA – Izzuddin Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, continues to target Israeli occupation vehicles and carry out ambushes in ground attack areas in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced as quoted from the Palestine Information Center (PIC) on Sunday evening that fighters were targeting occupation forces in Bureij, northern Gaza Strip.

“After they returned from the battle line east of Bureij, our mujahideen confirmed that a number of occupation soldiers were killed and injured after targeting two Zionist Merkva tanks and a military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 bullets, as well as blowing up two tunnels of the occupation army and successfully killing 7 soldiers in minefield,” said the Al-Qassam military report.

Also Read:  Palestine Ask EU Against US "Deal of the Century"

In addition, Al-Qassam Brigades also announced the destruction of enemy concentrations that penetrated the Al-Mahatta area in the town of Khan Yunis with mortars.

The Al-Qassam Brigades also destroyed all Zionist troop transport vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 bullets, and destroyed the occupation forces that penetrated the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, with heavy caliber mortars. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news