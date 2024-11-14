Select Language

Al-Qassam Brigades Clash with Israeli Occupation Forces ini Jabaliya

Al-Qassam fighters attack Israeli occupation forces in Gaza. (Quds Press)
Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, published video footage of its fighters clashing with Israeli occupation forces in the center of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The video showed an Israeli force holed up inside a house near Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in central Jabaliya, before it was attacked by Palestinian fighters.

The video also referenced what Al-Qassam called ‘Death Ambushes’. It started with fighters preparing and planting explosive devices, which were detonated in a Merkava tank, near the Barawi junction, a military maintenance crew, and a personnel carrier.

Earlier Wednesday, Al-Qassam said that it had targeted, in conjunction with the Jihad Jibril Martyr Brigades, occupation forces stationed in the Netzarim axis with type 107 rockets.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

