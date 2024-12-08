Al-Qassam Brigades Broadcast New Video about Israeli Captives

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas Movement, published a new video on Saturday entitled “Time is running out”, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Al-Qassam’s video which is published on its Telegram channel, shows the phrase “Time is running out” in three languages: Arabic, Hebrew, and English, with a sand clock appearing in the background, indicating that time is running out for the Israelis held captive in Gaza.

Dozens of Israeli prisoners are held in Gaza at the hands of Al-Qassam Brigades after being captured in the October 7 attack last year for the purpose of reaching a prisoner swap deal to free Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)