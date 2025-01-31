Al-Qassam Brigades Announces the Martyrdom of Military Commander Mohammad Deif

Gaza, MINA – The military wing of the Hamas movement, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Thursday that its Military Commander Mohammad Deif has been martyred.

In a statement broadcast on television, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida confirmed, as reported by Anadolu Agency, that six other members of the Al-Qassam Brigades military council were martyred alongside Deif.

Among the martyrs were his deputy, Marwan Issa, and senior commanders Ghazi Abu Tamah, Raed Thabit, Rafi Salama, Ahmad Ghundour, and Ayman Nofal.

Earlier, Abu Ubaida had announced the death of Ahmad Ghundour, commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade, and Ayman Nofal, commander of the Central Brigade, during the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

He added that the announcement came after completing the necessary procedures, addressing security concerns dictated by the conditions on the battlefield, and verifying the details.

This statement comes more than seven months after Israeli occupation forces claimed to have killed Deif in Gaza.

While the media had reported Deif’s death, this announcement marks the first official recognition from Hamas regarding the demise of the senior leader. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

