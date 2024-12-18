Al-Qassam Blows Up Booby-Trapped House Containing 11 Israeli Soldiers

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that they detonated a booby-trapped house containing 11 Israeli occupation soldiers in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday night.

The operation resulted in the death of 3 Israeli soldiers and 8 others being wounded, according to a report by Quds Press.

“Three soldiers were killed at point-blank range, and helicopters were seen evacuating the casualties,” reported Al-Qassam.

Every day, the Al-Qassam Brigades announce that they are targeting occupation soldiers and military vehicles entering the Gaza Strip, documenting several of these operations with audio and video recordings.

Meanwhile, observers report that Tel Aviv is concealing the true number of casualties among Israeli forces resulting from the attacks in Gaza.

Despite more than 14 months having passed since the October 2023 invasion, Tel Aviv has yet to eliminate the Al-Qassam Brigades, which have remained the primary target of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Unable to eradicate the Al-Qassam forces, the Israeli Zionist regime has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with airstrikes bombing hospitals, buildings, towers, mosques, churches, refugee camps, and Palestinian civilians’ homes.

Israel has also prevented the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel into Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)