Al-Maliki: Peace Principle is Not On Israel’s Agenda

Cairo, MINA – Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki said, since Naftali Bennett served as Prime Minister of Israel, the principle of peace, the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State are no longer on Israel’s political agenda.

“Bennett has undermined any possibility of political negotiations and has reiterated his determination to continue the settlement, confiscation, demolition, premeditated murder and violation of the basic rights of the Palestinian people. This includes destroying the economy and extending the blockade of Gaza,” said Foreign Minister al-Maliki in a speech to the 156th session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, in Cairo on Thursday, Wafa reported.

Al-Maliki stressed the need for the international community to ensure international law against the occupation in order to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and give Palestine justice by building their state on 22 percent of historic Palestine land with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He called on the international community to urge Israel to end the blockade on the Gaza Strip and end acts of terrorism against defenseless Palestinians, and end Israel’s apartheid system.

“We need a new US vision, not just new words, concrete actions to correct the mistakes of the previous administration,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)