Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher Hospitalized Due to Health Problem

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, was hospitalized late Friday after he fell ill, according to local sources.

No information is yet available about the 82-year-old Muslim scholar’s health condition, Anadolu Agency reported.

Sheikh Sabri is a staunch critic of the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and was arrested several times by Israeli forces.

He previously held the position of mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories in 1994-2006.(T/R3/)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)