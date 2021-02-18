Al-Aqsa Mosque Covered by Snow

Jerusalem, MINA – The snow on Wednesday covered the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem). The mosque’s courtyard was covered with snow.

Local residents felt strong cold air, accompanied by strong winds and storms, as well as a drastic drop in temperature. Al-Khaleej reported.

Heavy rains also fell over large areas in northern, central and southern Palestine, accompanied by snow and thunderstorms.

According to the Saudi Meteorologist, Abdulaziz Al-Hussaini, the effects of winter to snow also occurred in Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, including Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hussaini indicated snow will fall in these countries from moderate to heavy, especially in the highlands, in addition to thunderstorms between moderate and heavy.

The expert also predicted that temperatures in these countries would drop over the next few days, up to 4-6 degrees. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)