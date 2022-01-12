Al-Aqsa Liberation Effort Has Been Done Since the Prophet Muhammad

Bandung, MINA – West Java’s Amir Syubban, Yusuf Ibrahim bin Sony Sugema, said that the effort to liberate the Aqsa Mosque had actually been carried out since the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

He conveyed how in the 6th year of Hijriyah, the Messenger of Allah gave letters to kings, including King Heraklius under the Roman Empire who at that time controlled the Al-Aqsa region of Jerusalem, he told Ta’lim Jiron Tengah Riyasah Cimahi, Bandung, West Java on Tuesday night.

He added that one of the efforts to liberate Al-Aqsa by the Prophet Muhammad was through the Mu’tah War in the 8th year of Hijriyah, in which the Prophet sent 6,000 troops to confront 300,000 troops of the Eastern Roman Empire (Byzantium), east of the Jordan River.

There was also the Tabuk War that took place in the 9th year of Hijri, against the Byzantine Empire troops who were carrying out disturbances in the stability of the northern part of the Arabian Peninsula.

Then, until before his death, the Prophet had sent a friend of Osama bin Zaid in the 11th year of Hijriyah to the Baitul Maqdis area. Osama, who at that time was a teenager between 17-18 years old, led an army to confront the Byzantine Empire’s troops.

“After Abu Bakr was sworn in as Caliph after the Prophet died, Usamah was sent again to continue his unfinished struggle,” continued Yusuf, who is also Asatidz at the Kuttab Cimahi Community Learning Activity Center (PKBM), Bandung.

Until the mission of Liberation of Al-Aqsa continued until the time of Caliph Umar bin Khattab.

“Muslims under the leadership of Umar bin Khattab succeeded in liberating Al-Aqsa. The key to Baitul Maqdis at that time was handed over directly by Pastor Sofronius to Caliph Umar,” he continued.

So, indeed the effort to liberate Al-Aqsa has been running since the time of the Prophet, until it was released during the Caliph Umar, he added.

“Taking lessons from the story of the liberation of Al-Aqsa, including subsequent figures such as Nuruddin Zanki and Saladin Al-Ayyubi, let’s imitate their spirit in this jihad. We dedicate our time and energy to Al-Aqsa. Because Al-Aqsa is not only a question of sovereign land, but also a matter of world welfare and the dignity of Muslims,” ​​he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)