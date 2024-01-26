Ahead of ICJ Ruling, Hundreds of Jordanians Protest in Solidarity with Gaza

Amman, MINA – Hundreds of Jordanians participated in a protest in the capital, Amman, on Friday in solidarity with Palestinians, calling for an end to the blockade on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protest aimed to highlight the severe shortages of food and medical supplies in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli war since Oct. 7, 2023.

The protest, organized by the National Gathering for Resistance Support (a syndicate party), started from the Al-Husseini Mosque in the downtown area, reaching Al-Nakheel Square, covering a distance of one kilometer, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Despite the heavy rain and adverse weather conditions, the demonstration carried the theme “Gaza under an American-Arab siege… Break the blockade.”

Protesters chanted slogans such as “Those who closed the crossings, Gaza’s people won’t emigrate” and “Let the voice of the youth be heard; America is the head of terrorism.”

Banners were raised with messages like “Open the Rafah Crossing” and “Break the blockade.”

The protest comes ahead of the ICJ issuing as it announced that it will deliver its order on Friday “on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa” in a genocide case against Israel.

In a statement, the Court said that a public sitting will take place at the Peace Palace in the Dutch city of Hague, where the Court is located, during which the president of the Court will read the Court’s order.

On Dec. 29, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the ICJ requesting an injunction against Israel on the grounds that Israel’s attacks on Gaza violate the Genocide Convention.

South Africa is requesting that the ICJ grant nine interim injunctions, including that Israel immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance, including adequate food, water, fuel, medical and hygiene supplies, shelter and clothing, take necessary steps to punish those involved in the genocide and preserve the evidence of genocide.

It also requested that the ICJ grant an injunction due to the situation’s urgency. Following the hearings on Jan. 11 – 12, the Court began deliberations after examining the parties’ submissions and evidence.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.

At least 26,083 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 64,487 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)