Jerusalem, MINA – Ahead of annexation, Israeli forces kidnap Palestinian youths in various parts of the occupied West Bank, Quds News Network (QNN) reported.

Local sources said Israeli troops late Friday (June 19), abducted Ali Abu Saleh from the village of Arrabah, southwest of the town of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Then, in Qabatya, south of Jenin, Israeli troops in disguise captured an unknown Palestinian man. While another Palestinian civilian in the city was detained when he was summoned by Israeli forces to be investigated.

QNN further reported the abduction of two Palestinian children from the southern West Bank, but no further details.

Near the northern checkpoint in Al-Bireh, a confrontation occurred when young Palestinians opposed the occupying army.

During the Israeli incursion into the city of Al-Izariyyeh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem, dozens of civilians suffered the toxic effects of tear gas fired from the army in response to protesters.

In the city of Hebron (al-Khalil) in the southern West Bank, Israeli soldiers kidnapped Hussein ash-Shawahin, a young Palestinian from his home in the city of Yatta.

The Israeli Forces also stormed the al-Isawiya neighborhood in East Jerusalem, kidnapping other Palestinian youths from their homes.

The kidnapping action took place amid Israeli efforts to carry out the annexation of several areas in the West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)