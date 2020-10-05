After Six Months, Thousands of Pilgrims Perform Umrah at Grand Mosque

Makkah, MINA – After more than six months of being closed for Umrah due to the pandemic, thousands of pilgrims returned to the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

As quoted from Arab News, the first group of Umrah pilgrims was seen starting to surround the Ka’bah on Sunday midnight.

The authorities of the Grand Mosque have implemented protocols in the implementation of Umrah, such as temperature checks, use of face covering, social distancing and ultraviolet sanitation technology.

The arrival of the Umrah pilgrims will be divided into several stages, the first stage will include 6,000 worshipers a day. Meanwhile, the second phase, which will start two weeks later, will involve around 15,000 to 40,000 worshipers every day.

Meanwhile, in the third stage, 20,000 to 60,000 worshipers will be allowed to perform Umrah every day, including those from abroad.

In the first phase, to accommodate the quota of 6,000 pilgrims per day, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has prepared five gatherings, including at the Al-Gaza, Ajyad and Al-Shasha sites. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)