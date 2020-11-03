Actions to Condemn Macron Widespread in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Actions to criticize French President Emmanuel Macron and calls for a boycott of French products continue to occur in various regions. Jakarta, Bandung and Surabaya became the centers of these actions on Monday.

In Jakarta, masses from a number of elements held a demonstration at Simpang Sarinah, Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon. The protesters were actually about to hold a demonstration in front of the French Embassy building.

However, they could not approach the building because the authorities installed barbed wire barricades. As a result, the crowd held a speech at Simpang Sarinah, about 200 meters from the French Embassy building.

The crowd, who mostly wore white clothes, gave speeches and recited prayers. Some were seen carrying banners condemning French President Emmanuel Macron.

Among them was a movement calling for a boycott of all products originating from France.

Crowds from a number of Islamic organizations in West Java also held a demonstration in front of Gedung Sate, Bandung City on Monday. In their action, hundreds of people gave speeches to condemn the French government, which was considered to have insulted Islam.

They also stepped on and burned a photo of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Apart from the action on the streets, criticism from figures in the country continues to emerge. The 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) stressed that he strongly disagreed with the Prophet Muhammad PBUH being caricatured on the basis of freedom of expression.

“The act deeply hurt, insulted, abused, even challenged Muslims around the world. This is really serious, I am not dramatizing and exaggerating,” said SBY through his official statement on Monday.

“Regarding the relationship between Western countries and Islam, it is necessary to build a bridge or dialogue between the two of them. In order to understand and listen to one another, so that conflicts between beliefs and identities do not escalate,” said SBY.

The General Secretary of the Muhammadiyah Central Executive, Prof. Abdul Mu’ti, said that the anger of the Muslims towards the French President must be measured.

“In accordance with the corridor of law and reflects the civility and nobility of Islamic morals exemplified by the Prophet Muhammad,” said Prof. Mu’ti to Republika on Monday.

Katib ‘Aam of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board KH Yahya Cholil Staquf assessed that Indonesia needs to carry out more progressive diplomacy.

“If only criticizing, Indonesia will just go with the flow, just go along with it. Indonesia has the responsibility and moral position to act to prevent further chaos and instability,” he told. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)